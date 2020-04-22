GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC: Episode 95
On this edition of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate take on all of the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:
-- Jay remembers a warm, hungover day at Vaught-Hemingway
-- Neal plays "Hug of Nut Kick" from his days in Mobile
-- Neal recounts his firing from WNSP in 2007
-- DirecTV
-- Will colleges go online-only in the fall?
-- Jay's trip to the doctor's office was alarming
-- Shake Shack
-- The Last Dance
-- What made Jay smile and Neal cry last week?
-- The 1980s and 1990s NBA
-- Our all-time starting 5 -- coming next week.