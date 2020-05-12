GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC: Episode 98
On this episode of GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond break down all the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:
-- Joplin, Mo.
-- Gabe's return to the gym
-- Jay admits he is jealous of Neal's Peloton
-- Jay saw an open restaurant
-- Masks
-- The return of sports to North America
-- College sports needs a commissioner
-- Does the Power 5 break away soon?
-- Why does Gabe hate Kansas?
-- Karl Malone
-- Did Duke cheat?
-- Destiny's Child
-- 1997 and 1998 pop culture
-- More