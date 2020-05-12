On this episode of GPITS, presented by Automation and Control Systems, LLC, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond break down all the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:

-- Joplin, Mo.

-- Gabe's return to the gym

-- Jay admits he is jealous of Neal's Peloton

-- Jay saw an open restaurant

-- Masks

-- The return of sports to North America

-- College sports needs a commissioner

-- Does the Power 5 break away soon?

-- Why does Gabe hate Kansas?

-- Karl Malone

-- Did Duke cheat?

-- Destiny's Child

-- 1997 and 1998 pop culture

-- More