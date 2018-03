On this episode of the Greatest Pod in the South, former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic joins Jay G. Tate and Neal McCready to discuss his slow but steady rise in broadcasting, his new show on WJOX in Birmingham and his thoughts on the Southeastern Conference's 2018 football season. Specifically, Cubelic takes a deep dive into Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama and Auburn while also giving his picks to surprise and disappoint in the SEC.