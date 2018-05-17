On this episode of the Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Cathead Distillery, Jay G. Tate and Neal McCready run the gamut from Nick Saban's comments about Central Florida's "national championship" to a comparison of Nebraska and Tennessee's delusional fan expectations. Also discussed: Media coverage of Robinson Cano's PED suspension, a recap of the live podcast at Cathead Distillery and fans' misunderstanding of "feuds" between media and the players and coaches they cover.