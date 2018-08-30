Ticker
GPITS, presented by Cathead Distillery: Episode 26

Neal McCready • RebelGrove.com
Publisher

On this episode of Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Cathead Distillery, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond preview Week 1 of the college football season, make a few bold predictions and discuss Gabe's night out with the Missouri beat. In addition, we debate whether Jay and Courtney would be a thing had they met in high school, discuss how we met our wives, re-live Zach Smith's Twitter rampage and generally make fun of each other.


