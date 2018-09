On this episode of Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Cathead Distillery, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond take a deep dive into a gamut of topics, from Bert and Ernie's sexuality, to Jay's love of Elastagirl, to Neal's infatuation with mermaids, to Gus Malzahn's contract and to Missouri's chances to knock off Georgia Saturday in CoMo. It's 55 of the most interesting minutes in "sports" broadcasting. Enjoy.