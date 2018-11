On this Halloween edition of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Cathead Distillery, Jay G. Tate, Gabe DeArmond and Neal McCready discuss the supernatural, the movie "Ghost," Mike Gundy's thoughts on Twitter, Kentucky's controversial win over Missouri, Jay's hard-hitting column on Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, all the empty seats at college football stadia and this weekend's slate of games in the Southeastern Conference.