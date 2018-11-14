On this episode of Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Cathead Distillery, Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabe DeArmond introduce Cathead's newest product, Old Soul Bourbon. Also, Jay apologizes to Neal for his cyber bullying, the guys discuss a plan for Neal to catfish people on Peloton and they discuss fajita trafficking, SEC scheduling, drAUma at Auburn, Matt Luke, the SEC pecking order, the idea of an officiating conspiracy to help Alabama and more.