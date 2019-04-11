On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Clark Ford and Larry Clark Chevrolet, Corey Clark joins to discuss his interim sponsorship of the show and then Neal McCready, Jay G. Tate and Gabriel "Gabe" DeArmond attack all of the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:

- Julie Martin is possibly interested in coming on the show, but Jay is concerned his motivations for talking to her might be misconstrued.

- Neal discusses One Who Got Away, but only after she was (probably) gotten, making the chase less appealing.

- Minneapolis is dreary in early April.

- Tommy Tuberville's U.S. Senate run

- Tank tops and yoga pants -- they have more in common than you might think

- Is "extra crotch" a jeans size we really need?

- Game of Thrones

- Neal would like to go back in time and have dinner with Marilyn Monroe.

- Jay expresses his desire to help Lori Loughlin in her time of need.

- And more.