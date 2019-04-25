GPITS, presented by Clark Ford/Clark Chevy, Episode 56
On this edition of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Clark Ford and Clark Chevrolet, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate discuss a myriad of topics, including:
- Neal still writes checks
- Portland eliminated Oklahoma City, and Neal dissects what went wrong for the Thunder.
- The NHL playoffs are nutty
- Jay's dad left, and Jay is quite despondent
- Neal's lilac pants from Blue Delta Jeans
- Should Jay travel to Europe?
- Alabama's governor
- Why does Jay have a disinterest in the NFL?
- Therapy is a good thing
- More.