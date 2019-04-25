News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 21:19:16 -0500') }} football Edit

GPITS, presented by Clark Ford/Clark Chevy, Episode 56

Damian Lillard celebrates hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in the Portland Trailblazers' win over Oklahoma City earlier this week. (Jaime Valdez/USA Today Sports)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove.com
Publisher

On this edition of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Clark Ford and Clark Chevrolet, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate discuss a myriad of topics, including:

- Neal still writes checks

- Portland eliminated Oklahoma City, and Neal dissects what went wrong for the Thunder.

- The NHL playoffs are nutty

- Jay's dad left, and Jay is quite despondent

- Neal's lilac pants from Blue Delta Jeans

- Should Jay travel to Europe?

- Alabama's governor

- Why does Jay have a disinterest in the NFL?

- Therapy is a good thing

- More.


