GPITS, presented by Clark Ford/Clark Chevy: Episode 66
On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Clark Ford and Clark Chevrolet, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate discuss all of the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:
-- Jay's drunken trip to Epcot
-- Beat-writer shindigs. Jay loves them. Neal despises them.
-- Neal's penchant for transactional relationships instead of friendships.
-- Jay discovers an old Elton John song
-- Neal got hit on at the gym recently and it made him question things
-- Jay's concerned about Neal's eating and exercise regiment
-- Jay once had the hots for a nun
-- Tommy Tuberville's run for the U.S. Senate is going really well
-- More