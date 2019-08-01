On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Clark Ford and Clark Chevrolet, Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate discuss all of the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:

-- Jay's drunken trip to Epcot

-- Beat-writer shindigs. Jay loves them. Neal despises them.

-- Neal's penchant for transactional relationships instead of friendships.

-- Jay discovers an old Elton John song

-- Neal got hit on at the gym recently and it made him question things

-- Jay's concerned about Neal's eating and exercise regiment

-- Jay once had the hots for a nun

-- Tommy Tuberville's run for the U.S. Senate is going really well

-- More