On this episode of The Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Clark Ford and Clark Chevrolet of Amory, Miss., Neal McCready and Jay G. Tate break down all of the hard-hitting sports topics of the day, including:

-- Jay reminisces about Ole Miss' wins over Alabama in 2014 and 2015

-- Edward Snowden

-- Flu shots

-- 90 Day Fiance

-- Kids on the interstate at night (and the anxiety that breeds)

-- Bammers

-- The Cardinals

-- Kelly Ripa's poor kid

-- McKamey Manor

-- SEC football coaching hot seats

-- This weekend's SEC games