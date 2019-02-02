OXFORD | Grae Kessinger left Saturday’s intrasquad with an ankle injury.

The Ole Miss shortstop landed awkwardly on the ankle during a play at third base late in the practice. Kessinger hobbled off the field and could be seen with a crutch before leaving the playing area.

An X-Ray on Saturday afternoon was negative, revealing only a sprain. Per Ole Miss, there's no known timetable yet for his return.

Kessinger sprained the same ankle during rehab following a Jones Fracture in the summer of 2017 and again on January 29, 2018 which caused him to miss practice time that February.

The junior has started 152 games during his career and is coming off a sophomore season when he hit .300 and had an .852 OPS. D1Baseball.com has Kessinger the No. 87 college prospect nationally and No. 23 SEC prospect for the 2019 season.

Kessinger was invited to play in the Cape League each of the last two summers, but the Jones Fracture cost him the season following his freshman year, and he broke both thumbs in a collision during his first game with the Bourne Braves this past summer.