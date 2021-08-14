Groves recruiting for Ole Miss, excited for opener vs. Louisville
Since joining Ole Miss' 2022 commitment list at the end of June, East Robertson (Tenn.) athlete Taylor Groves has been busy.The 23rd-ranked athlete in the country has taken to Twitter to try and he...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news