OXFORD — Josh Harris entered the portal on Dec. 10.

The next day, Ole Miss was in his living room.

If Harris wanted to be wanted, Ole Miss met that criteria quickly.

Harris had 11 tackles and one quarterback sack for North Carolina State last season, and Ole Miss very much wanted his 6-foot-4, 325-pound frame in the middle of their defensive line. Harris had plenty of suitors, but less than one week into his time in the portal, he committed to the Rebels.

“I thought it was really good to get him,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “We knew the coaches there well and did a lot of background on him and we’re really excited that he’s here.”

Harris has been a major contributor though Ole Miss’ spring practices, which will likely culminate on Saturday in the Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“They had a lot of interest in me,” Harris said. “They had a lot of faith in me to fill in that position with KD (Hill) leaving. …There were other schools too but they stood out. I feel like I can come here and get developed.”

Harris appears to have a starting spot locked down alongside JJ Pegues, giving the Rebels an interesting combination in defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s scheme.

“I love it,” Harris said. “I feel like it’s made for D-linemen to make plays. All of the stunts we’re doing up front and we’re also taking on blocks for the ‘backers and let them make plays. I love it. He’s a great guy. He has great energy. He’s for us. It’s pretty cool.”

As for Pegues, Harris said the Oxford native’s quickness and pass-rush ability complements his run-stopping skills perfectly.

“He can play the run really good, too, so I feel like me and him being in there together, with me being able to stop the run as well, I can rush the passer and he’s more of a pass-rusher, I love being in there playing beside him,” Harris said.

Harris also chose Ole Miss because he wanted to prove he can play at the highest level of the sport.

“I feel like I’m an SEC-type player,” Harris said. “Most people see the SEC as the second-highest level. You’ve got the NFL, of course, but I feel like the SEC is next. I’m not knocking the ACC. Football is football.

“I like watching the SEC. I watched the ACC, of course, but the SEC is pretty interesting.”