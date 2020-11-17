RebelGrove - Healthy Sanders breaks out against Gamecocks, not looking to future yet

OXFORD — Injuries have plagued Braylon Sanders for two seasons.

On Saturday, however, with his team needing him more than at any point in the season, Sanders broke out in a big way.

The senior wide receiver caught four passes for 141 yards in Ole Miss’ 59-42 win over South Carolina, practically doubling his season output in the process.

“It’s a blessing,” Sanders said. “It just shows all the work we put in as a unit, as a receiver group. Just seeing it pay off, it’s all a blessing.”

Sanders, a 6-foot, 190-pounder, repeatedly burned the Gamecocks with the deep ball, including a 57-yarder from Matt Corral. His role was critical with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo unavailable.

Sanders likely would’ve had a big role this weekend as well, but Ole Miss’ scheduled game against Texas A&M was postponed due to the Aggies’ contact tracing issues.

That game hasn’t been rescheduled. Ole Miss is scheduled to play Mississippi State on Nov. 28 in Oxford.

“Today was just about correcting the mistakes we made on Saturday,” Sanders said Tuesday. “As the week goes on, we will prepare for State as well.”

Speaking of the future, Sanders said he hasn’t given a lot of thought to his future. Due to COVID-19, no one loses eligibility this season, so Sanders could return for another year at Ole Miss. Elijah Moore is likely leaving for the NFL after this season, so Sanders could move into a bigger role if he returns.

“Whatever (Ole Miss offensive coordinator) Coach (Jeff) Lebby and Coach Lane (Kiffin) want me to do, I’m willing to do it,” Sanders said. “No matter if it’s on the outside or the inside, just make the plays that comes with it.”

Sanders’ speed can open up the short passing game, and when he’s healthy, Sanders is a difficult cover.

For his part, though, Sanders said he’s not wanting to look ahead, not with games left on the schedule.

“My focus is right now on the season and just getting better each and every week,” Sanders said. “When that decision time comes, it’ll be a tough one for sure, but I always make the right one.”