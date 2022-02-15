Heartbreaker: Rebels beaten by half-court shot to lose in OT

OXFORD -- Ole Miss' season was encapsulated in one nutshell Tuesday night

Leading by eight points with 12:14 left, Ole Miss couldn't close out South Carolina. The Gamecocks clawed back, forcing overtime and then winning on a half-court shot at the buzzer by James Reese V.

Reese's shot, which came about one foot inside the half-court stripe, gave South Carolina a 77-74 win.

"The last play, all we were doing was putting a safety in the back, and Matt (Murrell) went for a steal," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "All we were trying to do was get them to catch it in the front. We went for a steal and the guy got behind him and still made a half-court shot. We had some breakdowns defensively."

Reese's shot came after a failed possession by Ole Miss at the end of the overtime period. With the game tied at 74-74 after Nysier Brooks' free throw, Erik Stevenson missed a 3-pointer for South Carolina. Luis Rodriguez grabbed the rebound with just more than 31 seconds left.

Jarkel Joiner got the ball at the top of the key and dribbled as the clock ticked down. Ole Miss' plan was to get Joiner going downhill. It never happened. Instead, Joiner took a 3-pointer under pressure that hit nothing.

"We just settled," Davis said. "Give South Carolina credit. They guarded well. Tough loss."

Ole Miss fell to 12-14 overall and 3-10 in the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina improved to 15-10 overall and 6-7 in the league.

"We had the game in hand, for sure. Our inability, with our guard play, to handle pressure up in the game with one-and-one, two-shot fouls, just to take care of the ball, 10-second count..."

That was the story of the night for Ole Miss. The Rebels committed 18 turnovers, three more than South Carolina. The Gamecocks won the boards, 38-37. Ole Miss shot 41.9 percent from the floor, 29.2 percent from the 3-point line and 78.9 percent from the free throw line.

South Carolina was just as anemic offensively, shooting 46.9 from the floor, 30 percent from the arc and 61.1 percent from the stripe.

Ole Miss led by six points with 4:24 left after a 3-pointer from Joiner. The Gamecocks fought back, pulling to within one point. Ole Miss extended its lead to three points on a pair of free throws by Murrell but Stevenson's 3-pointer tied the game at 65-65 with 51 seconds left.

Rodriguez's free throw gave Ole Miss a one-point advantage, but another Stevenson triple gave South Carolina a 68-66 lead with 25 seconds left. Joiner's layup with one second left forced the overtime.