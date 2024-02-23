OXFORD | It took no time to see where things would eventually head on Friday.

The first three batters reached for High Point — two on walks— to start the game, and freshman Brayden Randle made an error that brought in two runs instead of escaping the inning.

Ole Miss wouldn’t get closer the rest of the way.

High Point, who entered 1-4 including three losses to UMass-Lowell, beat the Rebels, 7-3, to start the weekend series. The first pitches on Saturday and Sunday are 5 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

JT Quinn went 3.1 innings for the second straight week and this time allowed five runs, three earned, with five hits, six strikeouts and five walks. The sophomore threw 46 strikes out of 82 pitches.

The Rebels have lost four straight after going 4-for-16 with runners on base on Friday. For the season, Ole Miss is 14-for-91(.153) on the season with runners on.

It’s the worst start to a season since 1990 when Jake Gibbs coached the Rebels to a 2-6 start in his final season. Ole Miss is averaging 3.3 runs per game this year.

“They know,” Bianco said. “It’s not a secret we’ve lost four in a row. We haven’t played well, but that’s the reason we’re at this point. We haven’t played with a ton of confidence. It’s not the team we’d seen for six months.”

High Point was 5-for-11 with two outs,

Riley Maddox threw three scoreless relief innings before High Point added on with two in the seventh — one of which was earned. Sam Tookoian and Hudson Calhoun each threw a perfect inning.

Ole Miss stranded two runs in the first and bases loaded in the third. In the sixth, Jackson Ross started the inning with a single, and Bo Gatlin hit a ball toward the right-field corner but was thrown out at second base. Campbell Smithwick singled in Ross, but that was all for the inning.

Ross hit his first home run as a Rebel in the seventh after Ethan Lege doubled. Ross, a transfer from FAU, had three hits, and Lege and Gatlin had two each.

“If we can simplify the game… we can get through this,” Ross said. “Lot of new faces in this lineup and trying to do too much… There are a lot of nerves and unsettled. We’re anxious and anxious to be out here in front of all these fans and playing for this awesome university. We know how successful this team has been, and we’re trying to get back there.”

Bianco bonus quote: “When you lose it’s easy to say you’ve hit a lot of balls hard, and in fairness we have, but to be honest you have to be careful that your excuse isn’t that you hit it right at them. That’s true, but we also had two balls in one inning — one that was 32 MPH off the bat and would have been foul if he lets it go and another that was foul and they called it fair.

“We got two hits that weren’t really hits. It evens out over time… When you struggle you look at those things. The at-bats have to be better together. That’s the problem. You’re going to get 27 outs but some innings you have to take advantage and walk and get hits. You have to score runs.”