There’s a school of thought among Ole Miss fans that the 2018-19 basketball season will be a rebuilding campaign.

That is not a sentiment that is shared by the Rebels’ new coaching staff.

That confidence was one of the main selling points for Sunrise Christian (Kansas) Academy forward Blake Hinson, who committed to Ole Miss Saturday. Hinson, a 6-foot-7 Orlando, Fla., product, chose the Rebels over Missouri, Washington State and Seton Hall.

“They expect me to produce a lot but they let me know that maybe fans will expect a rebuild but their intentions are to win the SEC championship and so are mine,” Hinson said. “I’m a winner-type guy. I feel like if we work hard and do our jobs, we can hold the SEC trophy up.”

The four-star prospect, ranked No. 102 by rivals.com, didn’t really have Ole Miss on his radar until Kermit Davis took the job in Oxford. Hinson did some research and discovered Davis had a lot of success with bigger wings during his 15-year tenure at Middle Tennessee.

They came down to Florida and let me know this would be a not bad school for me,” Hinson said. “They showed me tape and that let me know I was who they wanted. I told them right there I’d take a visit. The visit was great. The coaches showed me around and they’re my favorite thing about this school choice. Everything was good. Everything looked like it fit me perfectly.”

Still, the decision wasn’t an easy one.

“It was an extremely tough decision,” Hinson said. “I respect all those schools. They all work hard and they’re all great. I just felt the one personally made for me was Ole Miss.”

Hinson should challenge for immediate playing time at Ole Miss once he arrives in June, as he has the ability to score from the perimeter and do damage closer to the basket.

“I have a versatile game,” Hinson said. “I try to be the most skilled person inside and out. I’m a shooter first but my body allows me to work inside too.”

Hinson is the second prospect to commit to Ole Miss this week, joining Gainesville, Ga., wing KJ Buffen.