RebelGrove - Hood is hearing from entire Ole Miss staff

Hillsboro (Tenn.) offensive tackle Jacob Hood has been taking things slow just like most 2022 prospects. The Nashville native currently holds notable offers from Arizona State, Baylor, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. But, he's been focusing on the programs that are staying in touch with him the most.

"I talk to Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Ole Miss the most," Hood said. "Those programs are recruiting me hard and keeping in touch a good bit."

The Rebels are spearheading the recruitment with offensive line coach Randy Clements and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, but the sales pitch doesn't stop there.

"I honestly hear from coach Clem and Lebby a lot," Hood said. "But it doesn't stop there; the entire staff keeps in touch."

The 6-foot-8, 330-pounder not only hears from Ole Miss' entire staff, but the recruitment is deeper than football for him.

"The staff is great about sending motivational things to me, telling me what Oxford and the university offers, showing love and just keeping it real with me and talking about life," Hood said.