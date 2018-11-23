Hot Board: Ole Miss searches for new defensive coordinator
MORE: McGriff out as Ole Miss defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff won't return to Ole Miss as defensive coordinator, thus Matt Luke is looking for his replacement. Here are some early names we're ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news