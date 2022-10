Join Neal McCready for a Thursday night edition of Hand-Raise Guys.

He'll be joined by David Nuno of TexAgs.com to preview Saturday night's showdown in College Station between No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M. They'll also discuss the World Series, which begins Friday night in Houston between the American League champion Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.

Then Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz will join for his weekly visit. He and McCready discuss Mintz's new three-year deal at Barstool and then preview the weekend ahead in college football and the NFL.

Hand-Raise Guys is presented each week by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating.