Hurst 'immediately family' with Jake Thornton, Ole Miss
Gautier (Miss.) offensive tackle Bryson Hurst has been to Oxford twice since the hiring of new offensive line coach Jake Thornton. Over the course of just two unofficial visits, the two have become...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news