OXFORD | Monty Montgomery admits he’s used the wrong name. It was an occupational hazard around the Manning Center when he first arrived in January and throughout the spring and summer.

“You got to be careful, yeah, I’ve done it,” the former Louisville linebacker said.

JJ Pegues, who was a transfer a season ago from Auburn, has seen both sides of getting to know teammates. He’s been the new guy, and now he’s cultivating culture and relationships with the incoming players.

Pegues avoids the guessing game if he’s not positive who he is talking to.

“I’ll just go with ‘What’s up?’”

For the newcomers and the veterans welcoming them in, the consensus is to learn numbers first and then names. There’s logic to that since it’ll be vital on the field, and it’s easier — especially outside of each player’s position room.

Multiple players spoke of a moment, whenever that was for each of them, when they knew the names and felt good about understanding their teammates’ personalities. It was an intangible feeling that the newcomers and tenured players were one team. The need for it is an early detriment, but there’s a fulfillment in working to get to know each other.

“It can feel like a brotherhood quickly,” said safety Isheem Young, who transferred to Ole Miss from Iowa State prior to last season. "The (defensive backs) room is really cool. We all wanted to know about each other.”

The Rebels are one of the most transfer-heavy teams nationally, bringing in 30 of them for this season, even with Clemson product TJ Dudley and Miami transfer Chris Graves still awaiting NCAA rulings on their eligibility.

A dozen of those are Division I transfers on defense, giving new coordinator Pete Golding a lot of new options and the players a lot of new consequential teammates to bring into the fold.

Golding’s honest, caring recruiting pitches built trust even before they made it to campus or picked Ole Miss, multiple players said, and the coordinator’s system is highly adaptable to the roster and the opponent. Players feel like they have the freedom to maximize their skills. They contrasted that to their former places.

“You don’t feel like you’re in a box,” Montgomery said.

Golding knew Ole Miss needed to get better through the portal and then it’s about finding the places and roles that fit the additions. He’s looking for the combination of 11 players at a time who can deliver on the core tenets.

"The biggest thing in playing defense is number one, you've got to play fast," Golding said. "Our motto on defense is fast, smart and physical. And it's in that order because I don't care how physical you are, if you're not smart enough to be in the right place, it doesn't matter.

“I don't care how smart you are, if you're in the right place but not fast enough to tackle the guy with the ball, it doesn't matter. Number one, you've gotta have speed at all positions because this is a game in space now, they're using the horizontal width of the field. You've got to get guys that can run, and guys that can process.”

The need for transfers and current players to bond isn’t just for a better environment around the facility. It establishes trust and cohesiveness on the field. It also increases care, and that spills over into more ownership with the defense and the assignment and picking up teammates.

There are only four juniors or seniors on defense who signed with Ole Miss out of high school. Two of those, DeSanto Rollins and Jakivuan Brown, have played 18 total snaps combined. Ashanti Cistrunk has been a steady contributor, and Cedric Johnson is one of the SEC’s most talented rush ends.

Cistrunk believes every bit of bonding adds up with his teammates. They go bowling and have meals out together.

Montgomery is frustrated by the hibachi quality compared to Louisville, Cistrunk believes he’s the best bowler, routinely approaching 200 game scores.

The film study and time outside of the field but together on campus counts, too. It’s an accumulation effect they believe is working and has worked as the season opener versus Mercer is just more than two weeks away. With Alabama, LSU and Arkansas in the first half of the schedule, team buy-in is paramount.

During the summer, the players held their annual Get Real meetings to talk about what matters to each of them and tell teammates things they didn’t already know. They’re encouraged to be vulnerable and trust that the others in the room care.

“I think the coaches do a great job with the leadership groups and (strength coach Nick) Savage is great,” Pegues said. “They put people in each group so we know their faces and then we get to know who they truly are and connect.”

There are times on the practice field when Johnson is the only high school signee among the 11 on defense. It’s the second year of the new world, and it’s the path Ole Miss has taken to increase talent and depth.

Acclimating to that as quickly as possible as a roster is necessary to maximize the season. It can’t be faked, and Ole Miss players believe the invested time will pay off.

“It’s the extra curricular things outside of football, but it’s everything and even how we talk to each other,” Cistrunk said. “Being around each other and developing relationships with each other and eventually it’s respect and trust.”