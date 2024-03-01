OXFORD | Iowa got a break and then took advantage of the opportunity to overcome its own beleaguered bullpen.

Tied in the top of the ninth, Ethan Groff attempted a diving catch to start the frame, but the umpires overruled it as a trap on replay. Iowa rallied from there and pulled away from the Rebels, 13-7, to claim the opening game of the series.

“I thought I caught it and got the back half of the ball in my glove,” Groff said.

The weekend continues at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon Sunday.

The Rebels trailed by five runs in the eighth but evened it with seven walks, two sacrifice flies and one hit. Iowa used four pitchers in the inning and walked five in a row at one point. The Hawkeye bullpen entered with an 8.60 ERA and 35 earned runs from the sixth inning on so far this season.

Following the Groff overturn, Iowa, facing Connor Spencer, executed a hit and run for the second time in the game and then singled again. From there, two hit by pitches, a walk and two more hits blew it open. Mason Morris was charged with the final single in that sequence.

Spencer was charged with six runs in one-third of an inning.

“The story of the game is they got every big hit,” Mike Bianco said. “We walked a lot, and we will take them, but we didn’t move runners. They got the hits. Even there in the ninth, it was just a runner on first, but then they executed and hit.”

The Rebels squandered early opportunities against Iowa ace Brody Brecht, who is expected to be a first round pick.

Ole Miss loaded the bases with no outs against Brecht in the third and with one out in the fourth inning but got one run total. The Rebels were 0-for-5 with three strikeouts with the bases loaded in those two innings.

It allowed Brecht and his 100 MPH fastball and high 80s slider to survive five innings and two runs on 103 pitches.

“The goal was to get him out in the fifth, and we did that but couldn’t really hurt him,” Groff said.

Groff and Treyson Hughes each had two hits for Ole Miss.

Brecht stuck out 11 and yielded five hits, two walks and two hit by pitches, but the Rebels couldn’t get the hit to alter his outing. Ethan Lege hit a solo home run in the fifth, but it only cut the deficit to three runs. Brecht’s season ERA is 1.76.

The Hawkeyes (5-4) were 4-for-11 with runners on through the seventh inning and took advantage of six walks, a hit by pitch and two wild pitches in building the five-run advantage. Ole Miss (6-5), meanwhile, was 4-for-20 with runners on and stranded 17 runners.

Ole Miss starter Gunnar Dennis was good early but struggled the second time through the order, eventually allowing five runs and four hits eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Through three starts, Dennis has had 25 base runners in 13.2 innings

The Rebels were 0-for-7 with the bases loaded and only 3-for-6 in scoring a runner from third with fewer than two outs. Iowa had five two-out RBIs and hit 7-for-18 with runners on, in total.

Ole Miss had the bases loaded in four different innings and stranded two runners in the seventh inning. Iowa threw strikes on only 53 percent of its pitches. Batted balls count as strikes.

“It’s just the same thing in the ninth with their hits,” Bianco said. “We had chances to get off the field and didn’t do it.”