"We are going to school together," said Sopsher. "If a school does not offer us both, then I am not even going to consider signing with them in February. I am just going to wait and see who decides to offer us, but the biggest factor for me choosing a school is us going to school together."

That is the only way the five-star defensive tackle out of Amite (La.) will even consider a school.

Ishmael Sopsher , then they will need to sign his brother Rodney Sopsher out of Junior College too.

Only one school has told both Sopsher's they have a scholarship and that is LSU.

"As of right now, LSU is the only one who has offered us both.They have a place for Rodney and that is very important to me. That does not really change the way I feel about LSU, but it stands out because I know they have a place for him."

Most have viewed the race for Sopsher as a battle between Alabama and LSU from the beginning. There has been a lot of chatter about the Crimson Tide having the edge heading into the final month, but is that accurate?

"I really do not know where that comes from," said Sopsher. "Alabama is a great school and I have been there a lot, but I do not have them on top. All schools are even for me right now.

"I like them, I am still looking into them and I am just waiting to see what they say about my brother as we get closer to Signing Day. Alabama does not lead though."

Sopsher used the "wait and see" phrase numerous times in this interview. He has discussed his brother with a number of schools, so now he will wait and see what happened in the coming weeks as he prepares to sign February 6.

"I know Ole Miss is looking into it, I know Alabama is looking into it and some schools are seeing what they can to get him in too. I know I will talk to about five or six schools about it again soon. I just want to see what schools will have a spot for him."

Along with Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss; Florida State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&Mremain in contact with Sopsher he said. He has yet to schedule any official visits for January, but ones to LSU and Ole Miss are likely to take place the last two weekends before Signing Day.

With the offer to both Sopsher's, it could be tough to beat the in-state school in the end.

"Me and coach O (Ed Orgeron) are really close," said Sopsher. "We talk almost every a day and he continues to show me a lot of love. We have a very close relationship. I have known him for so long and that is part of the reason LSU is a school I like so much.

"Them offering my brother is so important too. There is zero chance we go separate ways. Me and Rodney will go to school together, so LSU giving us that chance does stand out."