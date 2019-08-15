News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 09:52:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jaden Walker schedules 2 official visits, becomes top target

Lk7rtcb1d2c81hdepuyw
Dan McDonald
Rivals.com contributor

Jaden Walker has been an intriguing prospect out of Georgia for a couple years now. The three-star guard has grown to over 6-foot-5 and has the skill level and athleticism that jumps out at you pre...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}