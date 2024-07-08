The Southeastern Conference today announced the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2024 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, to be held at the Omni Dallas Hotel July 15-18.

This will be the first time for the event to be held in Dallas and the fourth different location for the SEC’s premier media event in four years. Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham have served as hosts the last three years.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT on Monday.

2024 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees

Alabama

Jalen Milroe, QB, Junior

Tyler Booker, OL, Junior

Malachi Moore, DB, Graduate Student

Arkansas

Andrew Armstrong, WR, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Junior

Landon Jackson, DE, Senior

Auburn

Payton Thorne, QB, Senior

Eugene Asante, LB, Senior

Keldric Faulk, DE, Sophomore

Florida

Graham Mertz, QB, Senior

Shemar James, ILB, Junior

Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Senior

Georgia

Carson Beck, QB, Senior

Mykel Williams, DL, Junior

Malaki Starks, S, Junior

Kentucky

Marques Cox, OL, Senior

D’Eryk Jackson, LB, Senior

Deone Walker, DL, Junior

LSU

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Junior

Mason Taylor, TE, Junior

Harold Perkins, LB, Junior

Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart, QB, Senior

Tre Harris, WR, Senior

Jared Ivey, DE, Senior

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, Senior

Albert Reese IV, OL, Junior

John Lewis, LB, Senior

Missouri

Luther Burden III, WR, Junior

Brady Cook, QB, Senior

Kristian Williams, DL, Senior

Oklahoma

Jackson Arnold, QB, Sophomore

Danny Stutsman, LB, Senior

Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Senior

South Carolina

Alex Huntley, DT, Senior

Luke Doty, ATH, Senior

Debo Williams, LB, Senior

Tennessee

Cooper Mays, C, Senior

Keenan Pili, LB, Senior

Omari Thomas , DL, Senior

Texas

Quinn Ewers, QB, Junior

Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Junior

Jahdae Barron, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Shemar Turner, DL, Senior

Taurean York, LB, Sophomore

Trey Zuhn III, OL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Gunnar Hansen, OL, Senior

Langston Patterson, LB, Junior

CJ Taylor, S, Senior