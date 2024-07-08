Jaxson Dart headlines Ole Miss' trio of SEC Media Days participants
The Southeastern Conference today announced the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2024 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, to be held at the Omni Dallas Hotel July 15-18.
This will be the first time for the event to be held in Dallas and the fourth different location for the SEC’s premier media event in four years. Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham have served as hosts the last three years.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT on Monday.
2024 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees
Alabama
Jalen Milroe, QB, Junior
Tyler Booker, OL, Junior
Malachi Moore, DB, Graduate Student
Arkansas
Andrew Armstrong, WR, Senior
Taylen Green, QB, Junior
Landon Jackson, DE, Senior
Auburn
Payton Thorne, QB, Senior
Eugene Asante, LB, Senior
Keldric Faulk, DE, Sophomore
Florida
Graham Mertz, QB, Senior
Shemar James, ILB, Junior
Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Senior
Georgia
Carson Beck, QB, Senior
Mykel Williams, DL, Junior
Malaki Starks, S, Junior
Kentucky
Marques Cox, OL, Senior
D’Eryk Jackson, LB, Senior
Deone Walker, DL, Junior
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Junior
Mason Taylor, TE, Junior
Harold Perkins, LB, Junior
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart, QB, Senior
Tre Harris, WR, Senior
Jared Ivey, DE, Senior
Mississippi State
Blake Shapen, QB, Senior
Albert Reese IV, OL, Junior
John Lewis, LB, Senior
Missouri
Luther Burden III, WR, Junior
Brady Cook, QB, Senior
Kristian Williams, DL, Senior
Oklahoma
Jackson Arnold, QB, Sophomore
Danny Stutsman, LB, Senior
Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Senior
South Carolina
Alex Huntley, DT, Senior
Luke Doty, ATH, Senior
Debo Williams, LB, Senior
Tennessee
Cooper Mays, C, Senior
Keenan Pili, LB, Senior
Omari Thomas , DL, Senior
Texas
Quinn Ewers, QB, Junior
Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Junior
Jahdae Barron, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Shemar Turner, DL, Senior
Taurean York, LB, Sophomore
Trey Zuhn III, OL, Junior
Vanderbilt
Gunnar Hansen, OL, Senior
Langston Patterson, LB, Junior
CJ Taylor, S, Senior