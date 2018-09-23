OXFORD | This past February, Ole Miss signed two four-stars on the defensive side of the ball. Of those two, one now plays for Lane Kiffin (Noah Jefferson) and the other, Jalen Cunningham, is now working with the offensive line while he works through some body issues.

Three-star signees James Williams and Cameron White did not qualify academically and are at Jones County Junior College and Northwest Community College, respectively.

Wesley McGriff, when asked about the amount of freshman seeing playing time, started out his answer by attempting to make light of the situation at hand.

"Now you're making me think a little bit," the defensive coordinator said after a barrage of questions about adjustments, focus, and renewed discipline and the idea of having fun while playing football.

McGriff's next response was a bit more candid, for better or worse.

"When you take a look at the freshmen who are playing, you never forecast for these guys to come in as true freshmen and play the way they have."

Heading into Baton Rouge next weekend, of the top 20 players to receive snaps on the defensive side of the ball, three are true freshmen: linebacker Jacquez Jones, linebacker Kevontae' Ruggs, and cornerback Keidron Smith.

Of the trio, Smith leads the way with 122 snaps, with Jones right behind him with 121. Ruggs, who missed the majority of the Texas Tech game as well as the entire Southern Illinois game, has still played 95 snaps.

All three of them were three-stars coming out of high school, according to Rivals.com. McGriff's plan for them changed quickly once fall camp began, but it is something he hopes doesn't become a pattern.

Other freshmen who have seen the field?

LB Luke Knox

LB Jonathan Hess

CB JaKorey Hawkins

DT Quentin Bivens

DT KD HIll

"In order to build a program and gain stability, you'd like to to get identify the handful in your rotation that have the ability to fill in a plug and play a role, and then redshirt the majority of your class," McGriff said about his intentions. "Unfortunately, we aren't in the situation here where we can do that."

That's where the 2019 class comes in. The need is there for talent on that side of the ball.

Currently, the two highest rated commits for Ole Miss on the defensive side of the ball are both from the junior college level- Jones County safety Jonathan Haynes and Northeast. hybrid Sam Williams.

Several "plug and play" targets remain on the defensive side of the ball, including Jamond Gordon, Bill Norton, as well as the number one player in the state of Mississippi, Nakobe Dean.

The need for plug and play players was there for Ole Miss at the beginning of the season, and it will be there again next season. Whether or not the talent level will match that need, allowing others to redshirt, is yet to be determined.

For now, though, the Ole Miss defense is on to Baton Rouge, freshmen and all.