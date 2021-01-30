RebelGrove - Jones bets on himself, picks Ole Miss

Jones bets on himself, picks Ole Miss
Some might think it's crazy to turn down full scholarship offers to go play at the next level, but Jackson Prep (Miss.) running back Matt Jones didn't blink when he made the decision to take a preferred walk-on spot at Ole Miss.
"Sure, it was difficult to pass on a full scholarship," Jones said. "But it's the best place for me and for my family to get where I want to get in life."
The 2021 commit certainly had to buy his time during his career at Prep, backing up Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy, but he said it prepared him for the next level and then some.
"Ealy was my mentor in high school," Jones said. "We built a strong relationship and we talk after every game about learning the offense and how to mentally prepare every week.
"It is definitely going to pay dividends when I'm in college learning to be ready when my name is called regardless of who is in front of me."
Running backs coach Kevin Smith spoke with Ealy about Jones and after he turned on the tape, he quickly called the Jackson Prep standout and told him he had a spot.
"Ealy introduced me to Coach Smith," Jones said. "He loved my highlight tape and we just went from there, built a strong relationship and that made it easier to call him to tell him the good news that I was coming to Oxford."
After sitting behind Ealy during the 2018 season, Jones wasted little time making an impact in 2019 and 2020. As a junior, the 5-foot-9, 187-pounder ran for 1,504 yards and 30 touchdowns. This past season, he managed to still run for 648 yards and eight touchdowns in just six games.
As he started contemplating what he wanted to do, Jones ultimately made the decision to forego his offers from Alcorn State, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico, Samford, and Texas State because of the product Kiffin, Smith, and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby put on the field in 2020.
The offense was very attractive," Jones said. "They surprised everyone with how well they ran the ball and Ealy playing some slot was big for me, too. ...I love to catch passes out of the backfield."
5 OUT 🖤 @ESPN3ALLDAY @shayhodge3 @BenCraddock48 pic.twitter.com/LrEMQreP0X— Matt Jones (@d1matt5) November 16, 2020
The offense wasn't the only thing that attracted Jones to Oxford. Off the field, Ealy told him that it was the place to be.
"He told me it's a great school to be at academically and athletically," Jones said. "Coach Smith keeps it real with everyone, teaches more than just football and says you need to be around Coach Kiffin."
The newest Rebel said it's hard to not pattern his game after Ealy, but he has a few NFL stars he patterns his game after, too.
"Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey," Jones said. "Both are explosive and dangerous out of the backfield."
ANALYSIS: Jones has legitimate home run speed and is shifty in small spaces at the line of scrimmage, making it easy to move horizontal and accelerate away from defenders. He has exceptional hands out of the backfield and is absolute menace in the open field with the ball in his hands. The well-built lower half helps him shed arm tacklers and will absolutely help him transition to the rigors of Power 5 football.
He's an excellent addition to Smith's running back room and will be able to provide more than ample depth behind Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish.
Jones will report on May 31 and join team workouts the next day.