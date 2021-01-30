RebelGrove - Jones bets on himself, picks Ole Miss

Some might think it's crazy to turn down full scholarship offers to go play at the next level, but Jackson Prep (Miss.) running back Matt Jones didn't blink when he made the decision to take a preferred walk-on spot at Ole Miss.

"Sure, it was difficult to pass on a full scholarship," Jones said. "But it's the best place for me and for my family to get where I want to get in life."

The 2021 commit certainly had to buy his time during his career at Prep, backing up Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy, but he said it prepared him for the next level and then some.

"Ealy was my mentor in high school," Jones said. "We built a strong relationship and we talk after every game about learning the offense and how to mentally prepare every week.

"It is definitely going to pay dividends when I'm in college learning to be ready when my name is called regardless of who is in front of me."

Running backs coach Kevin Smith spoke with Ealy about Jones and after he turned on the tape, he quickly called the Jackson Prep standout and told him he had a spot.

"Ealy introduced me to Coach Smith," Jones said. "He loved my highlight tape and we just went from there, built a strong relationship and that made it easier to call him to tell him the good news that I was coming to Oxford."

After sitting behind Ealy during the 2018 season, Jones wasted little time making an impact in 2019 and 2020. As a junior, the 5-foot-9, 187-pounder ran for 1,504 yards and 30 touchdowns. This past season, he managed to still run for 648 yards and eight touchdowns in just six games.

As he started contemplating what he wanted to do, Jones ultimately made the decision to forego his offers from Alcorn State, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico, Samford, and Texas State because of the product Kiffin, Smith, and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby put on the field in 2020.

The offense was very attractive," Jones said. "They surprised everyone with how well they ran the ball and Ealy playing some slot was big for me, too. ...I love to catch passes out of the backfield."