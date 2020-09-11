RebelGrove - Jones using adversity as fuel entering senior season

OXFORD — Jaylon Jones’ Ole Miss career has been a roller coaster.

In some ways, his years at Ole Miss could be encapsulated in one afternoon in Houston.

Jones, Ole Miss’ senior defensive back from Allen, Texas, returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown in the Rebels’ season-opening win over Texas Tech in Houston. Later in the same game, Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Two years and another knee injury later, Jones is one of the leaders on Ole Miss’ team, a designation that was recognized Thursday when Jones was named the winner of the 2020 Chucky Mullins Courage Award.

Jones will wear Mullins' No. 38 jersey throughout the 2020 season.

“Chucky means a lot to this program,” Jones said. “You can’t step on this campus without knowing who Chucky Mullins is. It’s an exciting honor because of how serious this award is and the legacy that Chucky left. Getting it back in a DB’s hands is just an honor.”

The award, sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his Ole Miss career come to an end during the 1989 Homecoming game against Vanderbilt when he was paralyzed after making a tackle. After returning to his studies at Ole Miss, Mullins passed away May 6, 1991.

The award is presented annually to an Ole Miss upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins - courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.

“We had a lot of kids who could represent it, but Jaylon just stood out by the way he works, plus the adversity before we got here that he had been through with injuries,” first-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said.

Asked about those injuries Friday, Jones said he’s back to full health as the Rebels’ Sept. 26 opener against Florida nears.

“I knew it would take some time off the rehab and stuff,” Jones said. “It really wasn’t a confidence thing. It was just keep rehabbing and getting the leg stronger. Right when I touched the field, there really wasn’t any hesitation on breaks or anything.”

In his four-year career at Ole Miss, Jones has appeared in 35 career games, including 14 starts in the secondary. Jones, who earned first team Freshman All-America honors in 2016, has tallied 100 total tackles and 14 pass breakups during his career.

“I’ve been through a lot since I’ve been here,” Jones said Friday. “But I never lost sight of the main goal and where I’m trying to go. I love this sport. I give it my all. I knew there would be bumps in the road in anybody’s journey, so I kept my head high, leaned on my teammates and the coaching staff, kept rehabbing and focusing on getting better.”

Jones said the Rebels’ defensive backfield, one ravaged by COVID-related issues earlier in the preseason, is slowly returning to health. Having those extra bodies in practice has been a huge relief.

“It’s big keeping everybody fresh,” Jones said. “Some people can get the mental reps and we have some guys in the back end that haven’t played or gotten any type of experience in the SEC, so to get them getting these practice reps with our coaches as close as possible to the game, I think is real important.”

Jones said he’s working at cornerback, strong safety, free safety and nickel this preseason as well as returning kicks, though he’s spending most of his time at the safety slots. More than anything, Jones is being looked to as a leader.

“It starts off with what you do at practice,” Jones said. “I think this group has a real chip on their shoulders and they’re coachable and hungry to be great. We’ve got pretty good receivers. I tell them every day, ‘Competing against those guys, you’re going to get better.’ Confidence is a big thing and I think that will carry over.”