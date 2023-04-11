OXFORD — It was late in the afternoon on Oct. 22, 2022, and the outcome of Ole Miss’ football game against LSU had long been decided.

The Tigers led, 45-20, and Ole Miss was less than two minutes away from suffering its first loss of the season.

On second-and-9 from the Rebels’ 26-yard line, Quinshon Judkins took a handoff from Jaxson Dart, juked one LSU defender and barreled over another before Jay Ward brought him down following an 18-yard gain.

Four plays later, Casey Kelly recovered a Dart fumble at the LSU 25 and the clock mercifully expired. Lane Kiffin wasn’t exactly thrilled as he walked off the Tiger Stadium playing surface but he knew in that moment he had something special in his offensive backfield.

“We’re on the last drive,” Kiffin said Tuesday. “We’re not going to win. It’s analytically impossible to and he’s had like 71 snaps or something. The guy makes a guy miss and runs a guy over like it’s the most important play of the game. That’s hard to find and that’s not coachable. You’re wired like that.”

Judkins remembers that play as well. The reason for the extra effort, even in a lost cause?

“It’s just who I am,” Judkins said. “No matter when it is, I’m just very competitive. Whatever I do, I want to be the best at it. It doesn’t matter what the clock says or what the score says, I’m going to give it my all.”

In Judkins’ freshman season, his all meant 1,567 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on 274 carries. He also caught 15 passes for 132 yards and a score. He didn’t fumble once.

“I knew that coming into last year, coming out working hard, giving it my all and just enjoying the moment with my teammates and having their back as much as they had mine, I knew it would pay off,” Judkins said.

And it did. Judkins landed All-SEC accolades and was a freshman All-American. He landed a massive NIL deal at Ole Miss. He also earned plenty of attention from prospective suitors in the “tampering portal,” hoping to get him into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“You know, I didn’t pay attention to any of those things,” Judkins said. “I just focused on football and where my head is, my teammates, my coaches and what mattered — winning games. It wasn’t difficult.”

Kiffin paid attention to the tampering portal. Hardly a press conference has gone by this offseason — including Tuesday’s, as Ole Miss prepares for Saturday’s Grove Bowl — in which Kiffin didn’t reference the paramount importance of keeping Judkins in Oxford for his sophomore season.

“It says a lot that he came here but it says a lot more that he stayed,” Kiffin said Tuesday. “For all of us, it’s challenging — I’m the best one to speak about this — (to acknowledge) that the grass isn’t always greener. We think something is better, so we take another job. Imagine being 19 years old and everyone is telling him, ‘Go here. The stadium is bigger. We’re going to do this and we’re going to have a better Heisman campaign.’ It’s easy to point out the flaws and find the flaws with what you’re in and think over there is better.

“That’s hard to figure out in your 40s, so I commend him a lot for staying.”

Judkins, a 5-foot-11, 220-pounder from Pike Road, Ala., said he never considered leaving.

“I love Oxford,” Judkins said. “I love the people, most definitely my teammates and my coaches. That’s where my feet are. I just love this community. I don’t to be anywhere else.”

Instead, he’s turned his attention to being even better in 2023.

“That’s really amazing what he was able to do,” said Kiffin, who compared Judkins’ preparation for a sophomore encore to former Heisman winner Reggie Bush, who Kiffin coached as an offensive assistant at USC. “Now he can take the next step, which we see. We can run different plays with him now than we did. When a guy’s a freshman, you’re just trying to get him lined up and go play. Now we have a chance to truly have a spring where they know stuff and you can to the next level.”

Judkins said there are “a lot of things I left out and a lot of things I can improve on, so this year is going to be better.” However, he said he feels “no pressure” as he prepares for the 2023 season.

“I know what my role is to this team,” Judkins said. “I know if I come in and work hard just like I did last year and get better at a lot more things I can fix, there’s no pressure.”

Judkins said he’s not worried about individual statistics or accolades this fall. Instead, he wants to take the next step as a team.

“I came to Ole Miss to win,” Judkins said. “I came to Ole Miss to be the best I can be and just do what I do and play my role for this team.”