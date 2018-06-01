June Camp Preview: Big-time visitors, potential new offers, more
The calendar has turned. June is here.
For kids, that means (likely) summer vacation is here, parents are scrambling for babysitters, and the itch for football is growing by the day.
For recruits, coaches, and recruiting analysts around the country, June means something different. Camp season.
Over the next ten days, Ole Miss will host several of their top targets, new targets will emerge, and a commitment (or two) is not out of the question. The below preview is for the first part (June 1st-4th)
The Top Targets
THE LATEST: Andrews has had several visits scheduled to Ole Miss in the past, and they have fallen through. Still, though, he released a top five in May that included Ole Miss, and this visit will be critical in determining just how much of a factor Matt Luke and Co. will play in his recruitment.
THE LATEST: Bell has been quoted several times as saying that Alabama and Florida were two of his top schools, so him being at Ole Miss this weekend could potentially be seen as a sign that they have emerged as a top target as well.
THE LATEST: Conner came close to committing to Ole Miss when he first received the offer from the staff, but the two sides decided it may be better for him to hold off for the time being. Seeing Conner, who plays QB at HHS, work out at running back in camp is going to be big in determining whether or not he's an SEC-caliber running back.
THE LATEST: Cross is a bit of an unknown from a prospect standpoint, but he projects at the next level on the offensive line, and has several P5 level offers. Indiana, Wake Forest, Missouri, and Mississippi State are the others that have offered.
Cross is an intriguing name to keep an eye on this weekend.
