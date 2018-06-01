The calendar has turned. June is here.

For kids, that means (likely) summer vacation is here, parents are scrambling for babysitters, and the itch for football is growing by the day.

For recruits, coaches, and recruiting analysts around the country, June means something different. Camp season.

Over the next ten days, Ole Miss will host several of their top targets, new targets will emerge, and a commitment (or two) is not out of the question. The below preview is for the first part (June 1st-4th)