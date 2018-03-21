Former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy gave a strong vote of confidence to his successor Wednesday during a 45-minute appearance on the Oxford Exxon Podcast.

Kennedy, who was Ole Miss’ head coach the past 12 years before stepping down in late February, said he and Kermit Davis have known each other since the 1980s. Davis, who spent the past 16 seasons at Middle Tennessee, was formally named Ole Miss’ new coach late last week and was introduced at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Monday afternoon.

"He is an outstanding coach,” Kennedy said. “He really is. He did a great job at Middle. He has a real understanding of what that job was about and how to go about making it successful. He certainly did that in a big, big way,”

Kennedy, who worked for the SEC Network as a pregame and postgame analyst at the SEC tournament in St. Louis earlier this month, said he’s spoken to Davis in recent days about the Ole Miss program.