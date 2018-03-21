Former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy gave a strong vote of confidence to his successor Wednesday during a 45-minute appearance on the Oxford Exxon Podcast.
Kennedy, who was Ole Miss’ head coach the past 12 years before stepping down in late February, said he and Kermit Davis have known each other since the 1980s. Davis, who spent the past 16 seasons at Middle Tennessee, was formally named Ole Miss’ new coach late last week and was introduced at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Monday afternoon.
"He is an outstanding coach,” Kennedy said. “He really is. He did a great job at Middle. He has a real understanding of what that job was about and how to go about making it successful. He certainly did that in a big, big way,”
Kennedy, who worked for the SEC Network as a pregame and postgame analyst at the SEC tournament in St. Louis earlier this month, said he’s spoken to Davis in recent days about the Ole Miss program.
“We had a couple of conversations as he was transitioning into position,” Kennedy said. “I said before, I’m a lot of things and I’ve got a lot of faults, but the one thing that I try to pride myself on is I’m not a petty person. …Typically when a coach leaves, he wants the program to crash and burn. I do not want that to happen. I take great pride in the foundation which we laid here and I do believe Kermit is a guy who can help take it to the next level.”
Ole Miss reached the NCAA tournament twice in Kennedy’s tenure in Oxford, winning games in the 2013 and 2015 NCAA tournaments. The Rebels also won the SEC tournament in 2013, beating Florida in the title game in Nashville.
“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to (win) to the degree that we all wanted, but I do believe Kermit has an understanding of the state and an understanding of this footprint in the Southeast. He’ll figure out his personnel and put in a style of play that gives him a chance to be successful. I have no doubt in that.”
Kennedy also spoke Wednesday about his memories from his days in Oxford, from taking over for Rod Barnes in 2006, to the Rebels’ Valentines Day win over LSU in 2007 and to that tournament run in 2013 that finished a bucket short of the Sweet 16.