OXFORD — Lane Kiffin addressed his future on numerous occasions following No. 20 Ole Miss’ 24-22 loss to Mississippi State Thursday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

After a month of speculation turned into two weeks of intense rumors and at least one report strongly linking Kiffin to Auburn, the third-year Ole Miss coach directly answered questions about those reports and more.

Asked if he anticipated he would be Ole Miss’ coach next fall, Kiffin answered succinctly, “Yes, I do.”

A follow-up question asked Kiffin if he would be Ole Miss’ coach next season even if Auburn offered him a job, he again answered, “Yes, I do.”

Ole Miss closed the season with four losses in its final five games. In the last five days, the Rebels lost by 15 to a .500 Arkansas team and then lost Thursday to Mississippi State. Asked if the rumors about his attachment to the Auburn job were a distraction for his team, Kiffin said the Monday night report by WCBI-TV’s Jon Sokoloff forced him to address the rumors with his team.

“Jon did it so then I had to have a team meeting to say his article was wrong,” Kiffin said. “You’d love to know the unnamed sources.”

Kiffin was presented with a new contract proposal by Ole Miss a week ago. The deal, worth $9 million per year, remains unsigned.

“I’ve signed three, so does the fourth one mean you’re never leaving?” Kiffin said. “I don’t know. I’m more focused on the game than signing another contract. I’m grateful for that, but everybody thinks you sign the contract and well, ‘A year ago, you said the same thing,’ and here we are again.”

Ole Miss’ NIL arm, The Grove Collective, announced Wednesday its war chest had surpassed the $10 million mark. Kiffin said that was “very encouraging,” noting that the ability to sign and keep players is determined by NIL.

Kiffin said his coaches would go recruiting “starting tomorrow.” Of course, the Auburn rumors likely won’t go away until the Tigers, who wrap up their season Saturday in Tuscaloosa, make a hire or until Kiffin signs his deal with Ole Miss.

“I’ve already talked about that,” Kiffin said. “I shouldn’t have even gotten into what was said in that meeting because I already said. I’m not answering any more questions about that.”