Elijah Moore texted Lane Kiffin on Saturday morning.

The Ole Miss wide receiver was simply telling his new coach how excited he was to return to Oxford to get ready for the 2020 season. He also let Kiffin know some of his teammates felt they had missed critical time building relationships with Kiffin and his staff.

Later that morning, as Ole Miss players, coaches and administrators walked to a program to discuss race relations in the wake of national demonstrations following the May 25 death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis, Kiffin and Moore chatted. After the program, they met for an hour inside the Manning Center.

“It was good to talk to him on the theme of listening, which has really been a theme here with all the things going on,” Kiffin said. “This was another example of that. One of the positive things that have come out of all this, and we’re seeing it everywhere, even with Elijah, I really feel like like it’s allowing people (to express their feelings). It’s made people think, ‘Hey, this is what I wanted to say but I haven’t said it because I’m usually not comfortable saying it.’”

Ole Miss players returned to campus starting June 1. They began voluntary workouts Monday, though there’s no on-field contact allowed between coaches and players. Several players had offseason surgery, and much of the rehabs had to be observed via Zoom.

It’s just one of many issues that have been exacerbated by campus shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This situation is not ideal for a first-year staff,” Kiffin said. “It’s probably creating more issues than I thought. In spring ball, you really get to know your players. You’re on the field with them. You’re interacting with them. You put faces with names and they get to know you and how you can help them on the field. We’ve missed all that.

“I realized how little I know our kids. We’re behind football-wise, but that really hit me how far behind we are relationship-wise.”

Kiffin won’t get his hands on players until July, and even then, it won’t be the the NFL-styled OTAs he had hoped for. The rules allow for a one-hour daily walkthrough using a football but without helmets or pads.

“It doesn’t look like there are going to be any more true practices than what there has always been,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin said the loss of spring and the lack of a mini-camp of sorts in July “certainly doesn’t help” evaluating players, including quarterbacks. “I’ve tried to be positive but you have to be factual also. That hurt us in evaluation.”

Kiffin said having no spring “neutralized” the quarterback race between John Rhys Plumlee and Matt Corral.

Kiffin said he will likely have to pare down the playbook, at least early in the season, adding he wouldn’t be worried about it if he were still at FAU.

“It’s much different for first-year staffs,” Kiffin said.

Recruiting has also been hampered. Kiffin said he and his staff have handled the actual recruiting well, but, “the issue is the evaluation. The issue is you’re taking kids you’ve never seen.”

The NCAA, due to coronavirus concerns, has put a dead period in place through at least the end of July, canceling camps and killing evaluation opportunities.

“Now we’ve got none of that,” Kiffin said. “It’s a big guessing game. I said (Wednesday), ‘Wait and see how hard it would be if all of a sudden they shut recruiting down in the fall and not let people on to our campus for campus visits and we’re not going to let you go off-campus to go watch games. Now we’re going to sign kids that we have never, ever met. You’re not going to want to do that in your own business, so it’s not real good.”

Of course, there are more pressing issues than the quarterback race, playbooks and recruiting. Kiffin and his staff know many players in the program are upset and hurting in the wake of national events that have brought race relationships to the forefront of the national conversation. Saturday’s event, Kiffin said, “was a great start. Personally, I really liked the experience because you have to get comfortable being uncomfortable. That was a little bit different. When you’re doing the walk itself and the chants with the players, it was good because that’s what a lot of this is — change. In change sometimes it’s about being comfortable being uncomfortable where that’s the norm.”

Kiffin said he senses his black players are not, “by any means,” satisfied with Saturday’s protest.

“This is like Opening Day for baseball,” Kiffin said. “There are 162 games and this is the first game. That’s what it was, so they’re going to want change. They’re going to wait and see. Was this just an act or something that was done for publicity or to check the box or are we really going to follow through (athletic director) Keith’s (Carter) lead and what he talked about, with this being the beginning.”

And then there’s the issue of football itself. As of now, the Southeastern Conference is eyeing an on-time start to the season, meaning Ole Miss and Baylor would open the season on Sept. 6 in Houston. Kiffin admitted his confidence regarding the season has wavered throughout the pandemic.

“I don’t know how confident I am,” Kiffin said. “That changes kind of weekly to me. I sometimes think, ‘Oh, it’s going to be fine because our kids are coming back here and starting to work out,’ and there are other times when I think, ‘How are we going to play if this is still going on?’”

Kiffin painted a scenario where a team is down 15 players, including eight defensive backs, because the coronavirus infected the DB room in meetings.

“Now you all have no idea who’s playing that week or sitting for two weeks until you get more figured out,” Kiffin said. “Now, if a DB gets it, you may have to sit everyone in that DB room for two weeks. How do you play?”