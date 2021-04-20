RebelGrove - Kiffin gearing up for first Grove Bowl

OXFORD -- Ole Miss will wrap up its spring drills Saturday with the annual Grove Bowl at 4 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

As of Tuesday, however, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wasn't sure what the format for that game will be.

Injuries have decimated Ole Miss' roster this spring, mostly on the offensive side of the football. Still, a large crowd is expected Saturday, so Kiffin and the Rebels will put on a show. They're just not sure who will be on stage.

"Basically, for the most part, the (starting) offense plays on the same team as the (backup) defense versus the other side, and then the rest of the guys are divided between the two teams," Kiffin said. "We'll draft players and draft the coaches and support staff and things like that. That's how it goes."

Admission is free and there are no capacity limits in place Saturday, meaning fans and prospects alike can check out the Rebels. Kiffin was hired at Ole Miss in December 2019. There was no spring game last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and attendance was limited to 25 percent through the 2020 season, which included five home games, four away games an Outback Bowl win over Indiana in Tampa, Fla.

"Hopefully there will be a lot of people there," Kiffin said. "It's the first time we've been in the stadium without the COVID restrictions. So it would be good for a lot of people to be there -- not for the recruits there only but for our own players and for fans to enjoy something they haven't really been able to."

Kiffin will kick off Saturday's festivities by throwing out the first pitch at Swayze Field before the noon series finale between LSU and Ole Miss. Kiffin joked Tuesday that he's thrown out some first pitches during his coaching career and struggled with the task.

"I think I need to practice a little bit more and warm up," Kiffin said. "I've done this without warming up and it hasn't gone well."

Ole Miss took to social media Monday, promising "crazy things planned" and labeling the festivities a "Party in the 'Sip.'

On Tuesday, Kiffin passed the party-planning buck a bit.

"I don't know all that," Kiffin said. "I think our social media people made it look like I knew that or it was my idea, so I probably better figure it out. If it's going to be the biggest party, I probably better figure out what to do for it. We've got a few days left."