OXFORD — A year ago, Lane Kiffin was asked to go make an appearance at a home in his neighborhood.

Robert and Ashley Perry were hosting a prom pre-party for some Oxford High School students, including their nephew and their daughter, and the Ole Miss coach showed up for a group picture.

Kiffin said Tuesday he remembered thinking to himself that it was someone else’s prom and he wasn’t going to see his first child’s prom since she was in California while he was coaching in Mississippi.

Spin forward one year later, and that child, Landry, was not only at the Perrys’ house for this year’s version of that same OHS prom pre-party but she was also a senior at the school, preparing to attend the prom that evening as a student.

“To be over there and take pictures and see her there was really neat,” Kiffin said.

“I guess I said it before but that’s just a reminder — it probably was a better line at the time because we’d just won 10 games — but I needed Oxford and Ole Miss much more than they needed me.”

Kiffin’s thoughts on Ole Miss, Oxford and his decision to turn down overtures from Auburn late last fall were in the news cycle again Tuesday. ESPN’s Alex Scarborough had a lengthy piece published earlier in the day, chronicling Kiffin’s thoughts on Ole Miss and his thought process during the end of the 2022 season.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for Oxford, for Ole Miss, especially with Landry here and her friends and her decision to move here and now her decision to go to Ole Miss. As you get older, you’re never going to be able to replace that time with your children and be able to have her here and go through her senior year.”

Kiffin, who has coached at Ole Miss for three seasons, is likely wrapping up spring drills with Saturday’s Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“To be in a position where someone wants you and wants to keep you is really neat,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin admitted Tuesday he’s surprised that so many outside of Ole Miss circles are seemingly surprised Kiffin is not only still in Oxford but is happy, both personally and professionally, in Mississippi.

He noted Tuesday that in the immediate aftermath of his decision to spurn Auburn and sign a new six-year, $54 million deal at Ole Miss, he didn’t have time to analyze how that choice would be scrutinized. He had a roster to work on, recruits to visit and staffing situations that required his immediate attention.

“I probably really hadn’t analyzed it as much and then when (Scarborough) starts asking, you have to,” Kiffin said. “…You don’t go through those things as much as you would think. I think that doing that and talking about it, and I mentioned in there that in recruiting, we deal with this Mississippi thing, in that if you haven’t lived in Mississippi, especially Oxford, you have this picture of what it’s like. I think that works the other way sometimes because we get kids to visit and they think it’s going to be like this or the parent does especially because they’ve been told in recruiting and they’re blown away.

“I would not have thought 10 years ago or even a few years ago that I would be the head coach in the state of Mississippi and that I would be choosing to stay. …I would not have predicted that.”

Arkansas was also pursuing Kiffin when Ole Miss hired him away from Florida Atlantic in early December 2019. Kiffin’s name has come up at other schools after every season, but Auburn’s pursuit was easily the most serious threat to Ole Miss’ desire to retain Kiffin, who has won 18 games over the past two seasons.

“It just shows that you can’t predict the future,” Kiffin said. “You have no idea what’s going to happen and don’t make a lot of comparisons. Be where your feet are and be happy where you’re at.”