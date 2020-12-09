RebelGrove - Kiffin hopeful for normal week leading up to LSU

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Wednesday he’s hopeful his team can resume operations as early as Friday.

Ole Miss (4-4) shut down football operations last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak inside the program. On Monday, the Rebels’ scheduled date at No. 5 Texas A&M was canceled.

Ole Miss is scheduled to play at LSU Dec. 19.

“Ideally, you’d like it to be a normal week,” Kiffin said. “Ideally, you’d like to at least be practicing Monday.”

Kiffin said he’s hoping Ole Miss can practice Friday and Saturday, take Sunday off and then have a normal week starting on Monday.

“On a good note, the result this morning was no (positives),” Kiffin said. “It sounds like we need a couple of those in a row.”

Kiffin said the Rebels were shut down last week because “we had too many (positives),” Kiffin said, declining to put a number on how many players were infected and/or socially traced. “It really came down to player safety.”

Kiffin said Ole Miss has done “basically nothing” since being shut down.

“You can Zoom, but there’s only so much you can do on that,” Kiffin said. “You never want a lot of time off, especially when we struggle to tackle anyway,” Kiffin said.