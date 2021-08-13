Kiffin pleased with 'competitive atmosphere' at Ole Miss' fall camp

OXFORD — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Friday he wants to “create a competitive atmosphere” during practices this season.

Earlier Friday, as Ole Miss neared the end of its first week of fall camp, that objective appeared to be a success.

There was a bit of a skirmish after offensive lineman Caleb Warren took exception to a defensive teammate tackling running back Kentrell Bullock on a day in which the Rebels were practicing in shoulder pads and helmets and not tackling. Later, there was a disagreement when an apparent touchdown run by running back Jerrion Ealy was ruled down. Defensive coaches said Ealy was stopped. Ealy and some offensive coaches and teammates vociferously disagreed.

Later in the same drive, when Matt Corral connected with Braylon Sanders for a touchdown, offensive tackle Nick Broeker, sans his helmet, approached the defensive sideline asking if they were appropriate satisfied that the play was indeed worthy of being ruled a score.

“You have to have a line of respect, also, just like we tell our coaches and players,” Kiffin said, diplomatically, before revealing his own offensive biases. “Plus we have an issue that the defensive coaches have whistles, so during the game, they blow the whistle when they want, so we’re going to fix that.”

While Kiffin obviously felt Ealy scored on the disputed play, he acknowledged the Rebels’ defense is putting up more more of a fight this fall camp than it did at any time last year. “It’s a more mature group and they had a spring,” Kiffin said. “Last year at this time it was our first time working with them and they could barely line up, so I’m very pleased by that. We have a lot of guys that look like they can play from a physical standpoint. Now we’re going to see if they can.”

Ole Miss will put on full pads Saturday and Sunday, two days that will include some scrimmage-type settings, as the Rebels continue preparation for their Sept. 6 opener versus Louisville in Atlanta.

“I don’t know how much we’ll tackle in that,” Kiffin said. “But we need to do some. We need to figure out our defensive players and offensive players, too. But we’ll be looking to see how players play in that setting. It’s the closest thing we can create to a game and try to make it competitive. Everybody doesn’t play like they practice, so we’ll see how much we can learn.”