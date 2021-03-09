RebelGrove - Krass jumps at 'dream come true' offer from Ole Miss

Nick Krass is not a nationally-known name on the recruiting circuit.

As of early this week, Krass didn’t have a Rivals recruiting profile.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Krass said Tuesday afternoon. “If anything, it puts a chip on my shoulder.”

The lack of notoriety didn’t bother Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis and his staff either. On Sunday, the Rebels landed a verbal pledge from Krass, a 6-foot-4 Class of 2022 guard from Biloxi, Miss.

“Coach Kermit Davis, I felt we had a great connection,” Krass said, discussing a relationship that has been built over phone, text and Zoom. “I was attracted to the program. Ole Miss has a great plan for me. I feel like I could go up there and make a difference.”

Southern Mississippi offered Krass as well. Other schools have been in close contact, but the Ole Miss opportunity stuck out.

“It was just a surreal feeling,” Krass said, reflecting on the offer from the Rebels. “My dream was to play Division I and in the SEC. …We had a great conversation after the East Marion game (one in which Krass scored 40 points in St. Patrick’s 13-point win). I just felt we had a great connection.”

Krass said Ole Miss is recruiting him as a “combo guard,” noting that the Rebels typically play their guards at the 1, 2 and 3. He can’t sign until November and won’t enroll until summer 2022, so there’s time to grow and develop before he gets to college.

“I see a lot of areas of my game developing,” Krass said. “I do feel I will grow a little bit more and grow into my body, weight-wise. …It’s a guard-based program. I can fill in that spot and just compete. I love basketball. I just want to go up there and do anything I can to win.”

Krass, who finished his junior season averaging close to 20 points per game while adding six rebounds and four assists per outing, will play AAU basketball this summer for Community Saves, a Christian-based organization on the Adidas circuit.

As for recruiting, Krass doesn’t talk like a prospect who is still looking around. Instead, he’s looking forward to the end of the NCAA-mandated dead period — currently going through May 31 — and getting to meet his future coaches in-person for the first time.

“I’m just happy with Ole Miss and grateful for the opportunity,” Krass said. “That’s where my loyalty is.”