Cedric Johnson opted out his final college football game -- the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl --in order to prepare for the Senior Bowl and ultimately the NFL Draft.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin confirmed the defensive end's decision on Tuesday from Atlanta. Kiffin, in his bowl announcement press conference on December 3, said he didn't expect any Rebels to forego the bowl game.

"I probably jinxed myself... It was a surprise; we wish him the best of luck," Kiffin said. "We'll miss him. He was a really important part of this team. But, you know, everybody's got to make their own decisions nowadays. And kids think about things differently, so it is what it is. But everybody else is here."

Johnson had a career-high 40 tackles and tied Jared Ivey for the team lead in sacks with 5.5 on the season. The Mobile, Alabama, native had 19 sacks in his four-year career. He played in 46 games.

"Ced is a valuable piece of our defense," Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk said. "It's gonna hurt us a lot, but next-man-up mentality. We're gonna get the next man in, and he's gonna perform and do what he's gotta do.

"We respect Ced's decision. We understand that he wants to prepare for the NFL Draft."

The Senior Bowl is February 3 in Johnson's hometown. The NFL Draft runs from April 25-27.

Johnson is the 2023 recipient of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award, given annually to an Ole Miss defensive player.



