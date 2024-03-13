Andrew Fischer drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth and the bullpen shined once again as Ole Miss Baseball (13-5) extended their winning streak to seven games Tuesday evening with a win over ULM (11-6).

Fischer finished 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI while four other Rebels had multiple-hit days. Mason Nichols earned his second win of the season while Riley Maddox put together the Rebels’ first quality start of the year.

ULM got things started in the bottom of the first, scoring two runs on three-straight hits with no outs. Maddox settled down and retired seven of the next eight batters he faced to limit the damage to two runs through three innings.

Ole Miss scored three runs in a wild top of the fourth inning that started with a walk by Luke Hill. Treyson Hughes singled through the left side followed by a bunt single from Regan Burford. A throwing error by the first baseman on the same play, allowed Hill to score from third.

Bo Gatlin pinch hit and was hit by the second pitch he saw, loading the bases for Eli Berch who was also hit by a pitch to tie the game. Fischer put the Rebels on top 3-2 with a sacrifice fly that scored Burford.

ULM tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a one-out solo shot by Sean Weatherbee.

Maddox would end up working a career-high six innings, giving him back-to-back starts with a career-high after working five against Memphis last week.

Brayden Jones, Ryne Rodriguez, Nichols, and Connor Spencer combined to two-hit the Warhawks over the final three innings. They allowed just two baserunners and struck out four along the way.

The Rebels had just one hit offensively through the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth innings until Groff opened the ninth with a double down the right field line. In what was a lengthy at bat, Fischer then tripled off the wall in right field to bring home Groff and give Ole Miss the lead. He would then come home to score on an Ethan Lege RBI groundout to make it 5-3.

Spencer picked up his third save of the season, facing just four batters and closing out the victory.

Ole Miss returns home to Swayze Field this weekend as they host No. 20 South Carolina for the first SEC series of the season.