Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 13:00:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Laurel OT Charles Cross sets official visit to Ole Miss

Kaxvkirtlbm42mk6frkd
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons
Rivals.com

RELATED: Cruisin' through Mississippi | Game video analysis of CrossCharles Cross is a different man.The offensive tackle out of Laurel (Miss.) played at a weight of 240 pounds as a junior, but aft...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}