Laurel OT Charles Cross sets official visit to Ole Miss
RELATED: Cruisin' through Mississippi | Game video analysis of CrossCharles Cross is a different man.The offensive tackle out of Laurel (Miss.) played at a weight of 240 pounds as a junior, but aft...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news