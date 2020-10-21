RebelGrove - Lee gives Ole Miss another athletic DT in 2021 class

Lee gives Ole Miss another athletic DT in 2021 class
Last month, the Rebels added four-star athlete Tysheem Johnson and junior college defensive tackle Jamond Gordon to the 2021 class. Now, they have added yet another prospect at a position of need with the addition of three-star defensive tackle Devin Lee.
The McDonough, Ga., native announced his verbal commitment on Twitter that he chose the Rebels over notable offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Mississippi State, NC State, UAB, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
The Ola High School recruit performed well as a junior for the Mustangs, finishing his junior campaign with 53 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. This year, Lee has seven total tackles and four sacks through three games.
Let’s rock out 🕺🏽🎸 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @CoachDekeAdams @CoachDurkin @Lane_Kiffin @bigmantakeover @TOTAL_ATHLETE @YancyPorter @SWiltfong247 @Rebels247 pic.twitter.com/RRvjiOYHSo— Devin Lee🦍 (@devlee03) October 21, 2020
The Georgia Preseason 5A All-State selection joins Gordon and Jibran Hawkins on the Rebels' defensive line commitment list. They will be tasked with improving the Rebels’ rush defense and giving them a pass rush that has been missing for quite some time.
ANALYSIS: The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder has an electric first step and is a mauler at the point of attack. He plays defensive tackle at a 5A school in Georgia, but will most likely slide outside in the Rebels 4-2-5/multiple scheme. But, if he does beef up a bit, I could see him working out on the interior though with his ability to get skinny between guards and tackles and to finish plays behind the line of scrimmage.
The First-Team All-Region performer is non-stop. Lee has a motor that runs -- all gas no brakes -- from the opening kickoff to the final whistle. Georgia’s No. 89-ranked player might have flown under the radar during a COVID-19 recruiting cycle that hasn’t allowed him and others to camp in front of scouts, but he is high on Adams’ list and the Rebels have added yet another playmaker to a position group of need.