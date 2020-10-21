RebelGrove - Lee gives Ole Miss another athletic DT in 2021 class

Last month, the Rebels added four-star athlete Tysheem Johnson and junior college defensive tackle Jamond Gordon to the 2021 class. Now, they have added yet another prospect at a position of need with the addition of three-star defensive tackle Devin Lee.

The McDonough, Ga., native announced his verbal commitment on Twitter that he chose the Rebels over notable offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Mississippi State, NC State, UAB, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

The Ola High School recruit performed well as a junior for the Mustangs, finishing his junior campaign with 53 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. This year, Lee has seven total tackles and four sacks through three games.