RebelGrove - Leonard makes it two 2020 Canadian transfers for Ole Miss

Two weeks ago, the Rebels added uber-athletic defensive end Tavius Robinson out of the University of Guelph. Now, Ole Miss has returned to our neighbors to the north to the province of Alberta for yet another immediately eligible transfer in defensive back Deane Leonard. The University of Calgary starter has opted to leave Western Canada for North Mississippi to finish up his college career. In a statement released by the Dinos football program, Leonard expressed his gratitude towards the university and its football family.

Thank you to the entire Dinos family for the last three years. I came here as a 17-year old kid and the amazing people and staff at this university molded me into the person I am today. As I move forward I'll always be a proud Dino. — Deane Leonard

The two-time All-Canadian selection and Vanier Cup champion’s father is a former Calgary Stampeders, who graduated from Nicholls State before playing professionally in the CFL. The younger Leonard heads to Oxford after three impressive seasons at Calgary, making 47 tackles in 23 games, defending 19 passes, and intercepting six. Last season, he led the West Conference with four interceptions and scored on two of them.

At 6-foot-2 and 193-pounds, the newest member of Terrell Buckley's room can cover ground. In high school, he ran the 100-meter dash in 10.68 and the 200-meter in a personal-best 22.10 seconds. To compare to the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field 100-meter national champion Divine Oduduru, he was only 0.82 seconds off of his time. The newest member of the Rebels' 2020 class chose Ole Miss over interest from LSU and Louisiana. Buckley and Chris Partridge tag-teamed Leonard's recruitment.

Deane Leonard seals it with a pick-six as the clock reaches zeros!#GoDinos pic.twitter.com/b0cyNnwBeY — UCalgary Dinos Football 🏈 (@Dinos_Football) August 31, 2019

Leonard will join a 2020 class that welcomes a ton of length and athleticism to the Rebel secondary. Marc Britt and Derek Bermudez are both 6-foot-1 or taller, giving Buckley three guys that he can plug-and-play that will be able to manage things on an island with today's bigger receivers. I expect Leonard to challenge the returning corners and to get on the field early. He has elite speed, length, and a nose for the ball when it is up for grabs.