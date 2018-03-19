WELCOME HOME! We are minutes away from formally introducing the 22nd head coach of the Ole Miss basketball program, @RebelCoachDavis . #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/mtlAgLHd4N

OXFORD — Kermit Davis played at Mississippi State.



His father, Kermit Davis Sr., was the Bulldogs’ basketball coach.

So the ties to the Rebels’ rival are undeniable.

Then there’s the reality that Mississippi State passed on Davis not once but twice during his 16-year tenure at Middle Tennessee.

On Monday, when Davis was formally introduced as Ole Miss’ head basketball coach, he hinted that the snub from the Bulldogs would outweigh any lingering loyalties to his alma mater.

"Nobody wants to beat Mississippi State’s tail more than Kermit Davis,” Davis said.

Davis, 58, said he wasn’t looking to leave Murfreesboro for just anywhere. Instead, he wanted to align himself with a program that was committed to winning, both in terms of infrastructure and administration.

“I didn’t chase a lot of stuff,” Davis said. “You can talk to my president and A.D. at Middle Tennessee and I’m telling you, I felt great where I was. I felt comfortable.”

Davis compared his situation at Middle Tennessee to coaches who have stayed for long tenures at Davidson, Belmont and Gonzaga.

“When this opportunity happened here, I just thought it fit,” Davis said. “When I started having conversations with Ross (Bjork) and Keith (Carter) and Chancellor (Jeffery) Vitter, I just knew this was the opportunity I hoped they would offer me and they did."

Davis agreed to a four-year, $10 million contract which will pay him $2.5 million annually through the 2021-22 season. His three-member coaching staff will have a collective pool of $900,000.

In addition to his salary, Davis agreed to an extensive bonus structure that includes incentives on the floor, in the stands and in the classroom. Davis gets a $50,000 bonus if Ole Miss averages actual attendance of 8,000 per game or 5,500 season tickets sold. That bonus bumps to $75,000 if actual attendance surpasses 9,000 per game or the university sells 6,500 season tickets.

If Ole Miss wins at least 12 Southeastern Conference games under Davis’ direction, he receives a $150,000 bonus. He can earn another $50,000 for finishing in the top four in the SEC’s regular season rankings, $100,000 for winning or sharing the regular season title, $25,000 for making the SEC tournament championship game and another $25,000 for winning it.

If Ole Miss makes the NCAA tournament under Davis’ direction, he will receive a $50,000 bonus. He will receive $25,000 for each tournament win, an additional $125,000 for making the Final Four and an additional $125,000 for a national title.

Davis can earn a $25,000 bonus for earning a spot in the National Invitation Tournament and another $25,000 for winning the NIT title.

If Davis is named SEC Coach of the Year by the Associated Press or the league’s coaches, he will be awarded $50,000. If he’s named Naismith Coach of the Year or NCAA Coach of the Year by the Associated Press or the U.S. Basketball Writers’ Association, he will earn a bonus of $75,000.

Finally, if Ole Miss’ single-year APR (academic performance rate) is above 950, Davis will earn a bonus of $50,000. If it’s above 975, that bonus increases to $75,000.

Ole Miss will pay Middle Tennessee a buyout of $700,000.

Davis said Monday he wants to sell 7,000 season tickets by the 2018-19 home opener. He also spoke of building a national brand, praised former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy and said he’s spoken to Kennedy and plans to build on the success Kennedy had in his dozen years in Oxford.

Davis said he’s going to go visit signees Zach Naylor and Serrell Smith in the coming days in addition to meeting with every member of the current roster.

“We’re going to take our time,” Davis said. "We’re not going to rush into things and sign guys we don’t think belong here. We’re going to take our time and do our due diligence with the guys that are here and with the guys they signed in the fall.”

Davis said he plans to hit the ground running in recruiting, adding that he views Ole Miss is an easy sell, despite a history that doesn’t support that belief.

“How is it difficult here?” Davis said. “You play in the best basketball league in America. It’s an unbelievable place, maybe the best college town in all of sports in America and you’ve got the nicest arena, the Tuohy Center. I mean, I’m in heaven. I think we’re carrying a big bat in recruiting. I know a lot of people in the SEC are carrying them, too, but I just think we have an experience we can really, really sell.”

Before he walked off the stage at the pep rally/fan introduction Monday, Davis did something he probably never imagined he would do 40 years ago. He led a Hotty Toddy cheer, though it appeared he didn’t yet know all of the words.

“I promise you it feels better to say it than it does to listen to it,” Davis said, laughing.