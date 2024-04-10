OXFORD | Mason Nichols, all things considered, presented well in his first career start.

Nichols had 55 career appearances before the start at Arkansas on Saturday. The junior right-hander gave up one run in 3.2 innings.

Two extra base hits, three total hits and three walks muddied the outing, but he effectively stranded runners outside of a fourth-inning solo home run. That’s been a knack all season, as Nichols has left 78 percent of runners on base.

That’s up from 61.2 percent last year and 74 percent in 2022. He leads the team in that stat, among anyone with double digit innings.

“I’m proud of him,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “Gutsy performance, and it was one of those days when we needed some zeroes, and he delivered.”

Arkansas beat Ole Miss, 7-4, to finish off a sweep and drop the Rebels to 18-15 overall and 3-9 in the SEC. Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State on Friday to start a three-game series on Grove Bowl weekend. The Bulldogs have won the last seven weekends in the series.

Starting pitching has been a bit of a carousel in recent weeks, but Nichols and Riley Maddox did enough to have some confidence moving forward. It’s an either/or situation with Nichols, as the Ole Miss bullpen has had a rougher time of late.

Connor Spencer is a one-inning reliever at his best, and Josh Mallitz hasn’t been consistent in recent outings. His slider velocity isn’t back to pre-surgery levels, and that takes away from his out pitch.

Mitch Murrell has been very consistent, allowing four runs over 15 innings this season. If Nichols is a starter, Murrell and Brayden Jones have extra opportunities. Ole Miss, also, isn’t using as many arms compared to early in the season.

Nichols needs to limit the runners allowed. His strikeout rate is a career high 35.4 percent, but so is his walk rate at 16.5 percent. It was 9.4 each of the past two seasons. Opponents have aa .333 on-base percentage against him despite a career low batting average against at .175.

Nichols didn’t allow a run in 10 nonconference innings but has given up eight in 8.1 conference innings. He’s walked eight and hit a batter in conference play.

The Arkansas outing was good because runs allowed is the stat the counts. Moving forward, he needs to limit the free passes to keep it that way.

“I was trying to compete for the team and it wasn’t perfect or pretty but did that ok,” Nichols said.