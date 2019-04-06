OXFORD — Ole Miss held its annual Grove Bowl Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

It was basically an offense versus defense scrimmage, but the record book will show a 29-25 win for the Blue team, one preserved by Kam White's interception on a potential game-tying two-point conversion on the final play of the day.

Here are 10 observations:



1. Matt Corral was very sharp Saturday. The redshirt freshman quarterback was in complete control of the Ole Miss offense from the opening snap. The Rebels moved the pocket quite a bit for Corral, and certainly suited his skill set.



2. It’s a spring game, but Tylan Knight appears to have found a home in the slot. Knight caught a deep post patterns throw from Corral and then made an acrobatic catch on a throw from freshman Kindead Dent. Knight, a 5-foot-6, 173-pound speedster, has moved from running back to defensive back and back again. However, he’s never looked as comfortable as he does playing playing in the slot in Rich Rodriguez’s offense.



3. Considering he’s a freshman who should still be in high school, Dent looked good Saturday. He was composed and appeared to have solid field awareness. It’s way too early to call him the leader to be Corral’s backup _ and John Rhys Plumlee will have something to say about it in August _ but Ole Miss has to be pleased with his development in his first collegiate spring.



4. It sounds sarcastic to say, and I guess to some degree it is, but the Rebels’ defense looked more disciplined Saturday. Gus got the signal, got lined up and appeared to know their assignment. Again, it’s basic stuff, but it’s an improvement.



5. Qaadir Sheppard had two first-half sacks and was very disruptive to the passing game. Of course, that means he beat Ole Miss offensive linemen, so for fans, it’s a quandary of sorts.

