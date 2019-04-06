McCready: 10 Observations from Grove Bowl 2019
OXFORD — Ole Miss held its annual Grove Bowl Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
It was basically an offense versus defense scrimmage, but the record book will show a 29-25 win for the Blue team, one preserved by Kam White's interception on a potential game-tying two-point conversion on the final play of the day.
Here are 10 observations:
1. Matt Corral was very sharp Saturday. The redshirt freshman quarterback was in complete control of the Ole Miss offense from the opening snap. The Rebels moved the pocket quite a bit for Corral, and certainly suited his skill set.
2. It’s a spring game, but Tylan Knight appears to have found a home in the slot. Knight caught a deep post patterns throw from Corral and then made an acrobatic catch on a throw from freshman Kindead Dent. Knight, a 5-foot-6, 173-pound speedster, has moved from running back to defensive back and back again. However, he’s never looked as comfortable as he does playing playing in the slot in Rich Rodriguez’s offense.
3. Considering he’s a freshman who should still be in high school, Dent looked good Saturday. He was composed and appeared to have solid field awareness. It’s way too early to call him the leader to be Corral’s backup _ and John Rhys Plumlee will have something to say about it in August _ but Ole Miss has to be pleased with his development in his first collegiate spring.
4. It sounds sarcastic to say, and I guess to some degree it is, but the Rebels’ defense looked more disciplined Saturday. Gus got the signal, got lined up and appeared to know their assignment. Again, it’s basic stuff, but it’s an improvement.
5. Qaadir Sheppard had two first-half sacks and was very disruptive to the passing game. Of course, that means he beat Ole Miss offensive linemen, so for fans, it’s a quandary of sorts.
6. Ryder Anderson recorded an interception on the goal line, breaking up a potential scoring drive. Again, it meant an Ole Miss turnover in the red zone, but the Rebels weren’t exactly proficient at creating turnovers a season ago.
7. There’s no doubt Ole Miss’ quartet of targets _ A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, DaMarcus Lodge and Dawson Knox _ will be missed, but Elijah Moore, Dontatrio Drummond, Braylon Sanders and Octavious Cooley looked good Saturday.
8. Scottie Phillips didn’t play Saturday, so that meant a lot of carries for Isaiah Woullard, D’Vaughn Pennamon and Snoop Conner. I kind of liked what I saw from Conner, as he got upfield and was physical. That said, if Jerrion Ealy decides to spurn baseball for football, I’m guessing there are plenty of rushes waiting for him.
9. Newcomers Sam Williams and Jon Haynes were impactful Saturday. Ole Miss needs both junior college transfers to make immediate impacts on their defense in the fall. Saturday was, at the very least, a good sign that’s possible.
10. The Rebels still have one more practice left. They’ll use it to create some film for players to take with them into the offseason and also to send to signees to help aid them in their preparation for the summer and fall camp. Ole Miss opens the season Aug. 31 at Memphis.