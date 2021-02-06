RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Observations from Ole Miss' 86-84 win at Auburn

Devontae Shuler's jumper with 0.2 seconds left in overtime gave Ole Miss a thrilling 86-84 win at Auburn Saturday, clinching a series sweep over the Tigers and giving the Rebels an invigorating week of hoops that included a home win Tuesday night over Tennessee.

Here are 10 observations from the Rebels' win over the Tigers:

1. I couldn't be happier for Shuler. His jumper at the buzzer came a few minutes after he missed a look at the end of regulation that would've given Ole Miss a win.

"Coach (Kermit Davis) told me to shoot the next one," Shuler said. "He told me the opportunity was going to happen again. I just took advantage of the opportunity and we got the win."

Shuler scored 26 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists Saturday. He played like the All-Southeastern Conference guard he's capable of being.

2. Romello White was the best player on the floor Saturday. White scored 30 points on 14-for-18 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots.

"I just wanted to focus on being consistent," White said. "I feel like I had a good game against Tennessee and I just wanted to do the right things after the game and in practice to come out here and have a good game in front of a lot of my family. It was a great night tonight."

3. White's pick-and-pop game was on point Saturday. Davis said the Rebels have really worked on White's screening angles, and that work has paid off handsomely lately.

"Coach just got on me and told me if I want to score more, I've got to screen better," White said. "That's just something I started doing. I feel like I got a lot of open shots, a lot of pick-and-pop shots that I've been working on and I have the confidence to hit."

4. Ole Miss' defense wasn't spectacular, but when the game was on the line, it was suffocating. Auburn was just 4-for-11 from the floor in overtime and the Tigers committed 17 turnovers, three more than Ole Miss.

"I just focused on the little things, rebounding the ball and guarding their best player," Shuler said. "Getting the 50-50 balls, being the leader on the court, that's what I tried to do tonight. That's what's been helping us the last couple of weeks."

Ole Miss had a defensive lapse late in overtime that set up Sharife Cooper's game-tying 3-pointer, but as they've been for the past week or so, the Rebels were resilient.

5. Ole Miss overcame an 11-point deficit Tuesday versus Tennessee. On Saturday, the Rebels trailed by as many as 14.

"The main goal for us was just crash the boards and (win) all the 50-50 balls," Shuler said. "We can score the ball and everyone has confidence in hitting shots, but at the end of the game, Coach's main focus was rebounding the ball and doing the little things."

Ole Miss narrowly won the rebounding battle, 35-34. The Rebels forced nine steals. They were relentless in battling back to force overtime. It was the toughness Davis said he has expected all season.

6. Robert Allen was so good Saturday. With Khadim Sy out with an injury, Allen stepped up, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds in 37 minutes. He had a calming bucket early in overtime and very nearly made a steal that would have clinched the game in regulation. His role is to do the little things well, and he did that versus Auburn.

7. Ole Miss held Auburn's sensational freshman guard, Sharife Cooper, to 15 points. Cooper's 14 assists destroyed Ole Miss' zone, but the Rebels' man defense was effective, forcing six turnovers and often limiting Cooper to a long 3-pointer late in the shot clock.

8. Jarkel Joiner was limited to eight points in 39 minutes, but his four steals on defense were huge. Joiner's shot wasn't falling but he didn't disappear. Instead, he stepped up in big moments and helped deliver a huge win.

"It just gives us confidence moving forward," White said. "This is the second game we had to fight back from a deficit and I feel like all our guys are locked in. All our guard did an amazing job. I give all the credit to them. They played great."

9. It doesn't look like much, and his defensive lapses played him off the floor, but Sammy Hunter played a huge role off the bench. With Sy out, Hunter played 10 minutes, getting five points, two assists and a steal.

"We wanted to win," White said. "We have been working really hard and we couldn't let this get away from us. Our bench had a great game. Everybody bought in. We were all connected. The energy didn't go anywhere. We just kept cheering everybody on."

10. Ole Miss returns home Wednesday to face Missouri. At 10-8 overall and 5-6 in the SEC, the Rebels need wins. Missouri, now 13-3 after a 68-65 win over Alabama Saturday, represents a huge opportunity at a resume-building win for Ole Miss. If you're thinking about the NCAA Tournament, realistically Ole Miss needs to win four or five of its remaining games and make some noise at the SEC Tournament in Nashville next month (assuming it happens).

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.



